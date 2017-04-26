The 100's Lindsey Morgan Explains Raven's Big Decision

The 100 returned tonight after nearly a month away, and it brought with it a chance for survival.

With just six days left before the onslaught of radiation, a bunker has been found that can save about 1200 people from the newest apocalypse, but it's not exactly a perfect solution.

Of course, because this is The 100, it wasn't as simple as packing everybody up and moving them into the bunker in an orderly fashion. Many people saw it as a choice between dying above ground or dooming themselves to a hole underground for who knows how long, and many didn't like the idea of that second choice. And then there was the matter of determining how the clans would share the bunker, or if they'd share at all.