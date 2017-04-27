These Couples Ignited the Met Gala Red Carpet Over the Years

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Met Gala 2015, Couples

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

It's almost time for the stars to stun at the Met Gala!

The 2017 Met Gala takes place on Monday, and in honor of its annual debut, E! News is looking back at the best couples that took over the high-profile event year after year. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made waves at the 2015 event, where the Sports Illustrated model looked like a bombshell in a black gown. Her crooner husband looked equally as handsome by her side, giving fans even more of a reason to think of them as peak #CouplesGoals.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney stole the show in 2015, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde put on an impressive show in 2013 prior to welcoming their two kids and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made Waves at last year's event.

Photos

Best Couples at the Met Gala

This year, the theme is "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons," so we'll just have to wait to see what the A-list stars wear to the ever-intriguing themed party.

Click through the gallery above to see the best couples throughout the years. 

Are you excited for Monday's Met Gala? Sound off in the comments!

