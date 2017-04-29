Radio Disney Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Who's ready to celebrate the best tunes as heard on Radio Disney?!

We're now only hours away from the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where mega-celebs including Demi Lovato, Hailee Steinfeld and more will gather at the Microsoft Theater in sunny Los Angeles to get the party started. With five (You heard that right, five!) different hosts and a variety of show-stopping performances from the likes of Nick Jonas, Noah Cyrus and Kelsea Ballerini, you better believe the RDMAs are back and better than ever.

But as with every award show, it's all about the winners. Take a look at the complete list of honorees below:

Disney Channel Presents the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, debuts Apr. 30 at 7 p.m. on multiple platforms.