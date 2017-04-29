Radio Disney Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Who's ready to celebrate the best tunes as heard on Radio Disney?!
We're now only hours away from the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where mega-celebs including Demi Lovato, Hailee Steinfeld and more will gather at the Microsoft Theater in sunny Los Angeles to get the party started. With five (You heard that right, five!) different hosts and a variety of show-stopping performances from the likes of Nick Jonas, Noah Cyrus and Kelsea Ballerini, you better believe the RDMAs are back and better than ever.
But as with every award show, it's all about the winners. Take a look at the complete list of honorees below:
Disney Channel Presents the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, debuts Apr. 30 at 7 p.m. on multiple platforms.
Icon Award
WINNER: Britney Spears
Hero Award
WINNER: Nick Jonas
"You Know You Love Them – Best Group"
DNCE
WINNER: Fifth Harmony
One Direction
The Chainsmokers
Twenty One Pilots
"He's the One – Best Male Artist"
Bruno Mars
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Niall Horan
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes
"She's the One – Best Female Artist"
WINNER: Ariana Grande
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
"The Bestest – Song of the Year"
"Cake by the Ocean" – DNCE
"Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
"Closer (feat. Halsey)" – The Chainsmokers
"Sit Still, Look Pretty" – Daya
WINNER: "Treat You Better" – Shawn Mendes
"#SQUADGOALS – Fiercest Fans"
Beliebers
Harmonizers
Mendes Army
Megatronz
Selenators
"The Buzz – Breakout Artist of the Year"
Alessia Cara
Daya
DNCE
Hailee Steinfeld
Kelsea Ballerini
"#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star"
Alex Aiono
Baby Ariel
Jacob Sartorius
WINNER: Jake Paul
Jiffpom
"The Freshest – Best New Artist"
Jon Bellion
Jordan Fisher
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
WINNER: Grace Vanderwaal
"So Happy – Best Song That Makes You Smile"
"Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
"Me Too" – Meghan Trainor
"Handclap" – Fitz and the Tantrums
WINNER: "24K Magic" – Bruno Mars
"Juju on That Beat" – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
"XOXO – Best Crush Song"
"Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber)" – DJ Snake
"On Purpose" – Sabrina Carpenter
"Starving (feat. Zedd)" – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey
"Wild (feat. Alessia Cara)" – Troye Sivan
"Yeah Boy" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Stuck in Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To"
"Bacon" – Nick Jonas
"Cake by the Ocean" – DNCE
"Closer (feat. Halsey)" – The Chainsmokers
"No" – Meghan Trainor
WINNER: "Work" – Rihanna
"When the Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track"
"Alone" – Marshmello
WINNER: "Cold Water (feat. Justin Bieber & MØ)" – Major Lazer
"Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)" – The Chainsmokers
"Millionaire (feat. Nelly)" – Cash Cash and Digital Farm Animals
"Never Forget You (feat. MNEK)" – Zara Larsson
"Heartbreak – Best Breakup Song"
"I Hate U, I Love U (feat. Olivia O'Brien)" – Gnash
"Make Me Cry (f. Labrinth)" – Noah Cyrus
"Shout Out to My Ex" – Little Mix
"Sorry" – Justin Bieber
"We Don't Talk Anymore (feat. Selena Gomez)" – Charlie Puth
"Play It Again! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Song"
"80s Mercedes" – Maren Morris
"From the Ground Up" – Dan + Shay
"H.O.L.Y." – Florida Georgia Line
WINNER: "Peter Pan" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Think of You (feat. Cassadee Pope)" – Chris Young
"The Bestest! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist"
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
WINNER: Kelsea Ballerini
Maddie & Tae
Sam Hunt
"The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist"
Lauren Alaina
Maren Morris
Old Dominion
RaeLynn
Temecula Road
"I'm With The Band! – Favorite Tour"
Hunter Hayes' 21 Tour
Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour
Meghan Trainor's The Untouchable Tour
Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato's Future Now Tour
WINNER: Selena Gomez's Revival Tour
"Mashup! – Best Collaboration"
"Beauty and the Beast" – Ariana Grande and John Legend
"We Don't Talk Anymore – Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez
WINNER: "Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello
"Just Hold On" Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson
(This story was originally published on Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 a.m. PST)