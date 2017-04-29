Radio Disney Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Who's ready to celebrate the best tunes as heard on Radio Disney?! 

We're now only hours away from the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where mega-celebs including Demi LovatoHailee Steinfeld and more will gather at the Microsoft Theater in sunny Los Angeles to get the party started. With five (You heard that right, five!) different hosts and a variety of show-stopping performances from the likes of Nick JonasNoah Cyrus and Kelsea Ballerini, you better believe the RDMAs are back and better than ever.

But as with every award show, it's all about the winners. Take a look at the complete list of honorees below: 

Disney Channel Presents the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, debuts Apr. 30 at 7 p.m. on multiple platforms.

Icon Award

WINNER: Britney Spears

Hero Award

WINNER: Nick Jonas

"You Know You Love Them – Best Group"

DNCE

WINNER: Fifth Harmony

One Direction

The Chainsmokers

Twenty One Pilots

"He's the One – Best Male Artist"

Bruno Mars

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Niall Horan

Nick Jonas

Shawn Mendes

"She's the One – Best Female Artist"

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

"The Bestest – Song of the Year"

"Cake by the Ocean" – DNCE

"Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake

"Closer (feat. Halsey)" – The Chainsmokers

"Sit Still, Look Pretty" – Daya

WINNER: "Treat You Better" – Shawn Mendes

"#SQUADGOALS – Fiercest Fans"

Beliebers

Harmonizers

Mendes Army

Megatronz

Selenators

"The Buzz – Breakout Artist of the Year"

Alessia Cara

Daya

DNCE

Hailee Steinfeld

Kelsea Ballerini

"#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star"

Alex Aiono

Baby Ariel

Jacob Sartorius

WINNER: Jake Paul

Jiffpom

"The Freshest – Best New Artist"

Jon Bellion

Jordan Fisher

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

WINNER: Grace Vanderwaal

"So Happy – Best Song That Makes You Smile"

"Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake

"Me Too" – Meghan Trainor

"Handclap" – Fitz and the Tantrums

WINNER: "24K Magic" – Bruno Mars

"Juju on That Beat" – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

"XOXO – Best Crush Song"

"Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber)" – DJ Snake

"On Purpose" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Starving (feat. Zedd)" – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey

"Wild (feat. Alessia Cara)" – Troye Sivan

"Yeah Boy" – Kelsea Ballerini

"Stuck in Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To"

"Bacon" – Nick Jonas

"Cake by the Ocean" – DNCE

"Closer (feat. Halsey)" – The Chainsmokers

"No" – Meghan Trainor

WINNER: "Work" – Rihanna

"When the Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track"

"Alone" – Marshmello

WINNER: "Cold Water (feat. Justin Bieber & MØ)" – Major Lazer

"Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)" – The Chainsmokers

"Millionaire (feat. Nelly)" – Cash Cash and Digital Farm Animals

"Never Forget You (feat. MNEK)" – Zara Larsson

"Heartbreak – Best Breakup Song"

"I Hate U, I Love U (feat. Olivia O'Brien)" – Gnash

"Make Me Cry (f. Labrinth)" – Noah Cyrus

"Shout Out to My Ex" – Little Mix

"Sorry" – Justin Bieber

"We Don't Talk Anymore (feat. Selena Gomez)" – Charlie Puth

"Play It Again! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Song"

"80s Mercedes" – Maren Morris

"From the Ground Up" – Dan + Shay

"H.O.L.Y." – Florida Georgia Line

WINNER: "Peter Pan" –  Kelsea Ballerini

"Think of You (feat. Cassadee Pope)" – Chris Young

"The Bestest! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist"

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

WINNER: Kelsea Ballerini

Maddie & Tae

Sam Hunt

"The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist"

Lauren Alaina

Maren Morris

Old Dominion

RaeLynn

Temecula Road

"I'm With The Band! – Favorite Tour"

Hunter Hayes' 21 Tour

Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour

Meghan Trainor's The Untouchable Tour

Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato's Future Now Tour

WINNER: Selena Gomez's Revival Tour

"Mashup! – Best Collaboration"

"Beauty and the Beast" – Ariana Grande and John Legend

"We Don't Talk Anymore – Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez

WINNER: "Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello

"Just Hold On" Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson

(This story was originally published on Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 a.m. PST)

