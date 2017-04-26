How Melania Trump Is Celebrating Her First Birthday as FLOTUS

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Happy birthday, Melania Trump!

The First Lady of the United States turns 47 today, and she's celebrating in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump's wife is in the nation's capital to attend a luncheon for Senate spouses at the National Gallery of Art, where she is set to make remarks. According to a White House official, FLOTUS will also be meeting with members of her staff on a variety of issues throughout the day.

Later this evening, the Trumps have a private celebration planned in the White House residence, per the official.

She received well wishes from President Trump, who tweeted, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our @FLOTUS, Melania!" alongside a photo of the couple from the 2017 Presidential Inauguration

Vice President Mike Pence also celebrated Melania's birthday, tweeting, "Happy birthday, @FLOTUS! Our nation is lucky to have such an incredible woman serve as the First Lady."

Over the weekend, she joined the president at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland to visit with wounded U.S. service members. Melania also welcomed an estimated 21,000 guests for the 139th Easter Egg Roll at the White House earlier this month, where son Barron Trump was also present. 

Here's to Melania's first birthday as FLOTUS!

