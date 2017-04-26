Jessica Biel Opens Up About Justin Timberlake, Son Silas and The Sinner

Jessica Biel attended the The Sinner premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Tuesday, and she had one thing on her mind: family.

The 35-year-old starlet opened up to E! News about support from her husband Justin Timberlake as she took on the dark role for her new USA show The Sinner. "He supported me from the very beginning," said Jessica. "He's excited because I'm excited."

Jessica said Justin has been a "wonderful partner" every step of the way. Although the series shows Jessica taking on a darker role, the actress and executive producer said Justin was very understanding of the process, because he's an actor, too. "That's what we do," she said. "He's been a great partner in all of it."