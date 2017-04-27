Inside the War of the Jolie-Pitts: How Brad and Angelina Went From Bitter Enemies to Friends

To describe them as "head over heels" during their happiest moments would be an understatement. As a source, who socialized with them on a number of occasions before their split, explained to me, "I've never spent time with two people more intoxicated with one another. The chemistry when they were in the same room together was palpable."

But then, seven months ago, it all fell apart. As they traveled from France to the U.S., they stopped in Minnesota to refuel, setting off a chain of events that sparked a public battle of epic proportions not seen since Brad's split from Jen.

It was clear from the moment the sensational news broke that Angelina had filed for divorce that this was not going to be like the goop-sanctioned breakups we have been privy to in the past. Instead of consciously uncoupling amid joint photo opportunities with estranged spouses and co-parents putting on their best movie star smiles, there were jaw-dropping allegations, most of which were aimed in Brad's direction. Had he been drinking excessively? Did he get too close to his Allied co-star Marion Cotillard? Was he too strict with the kids? The never-ending blame over who was really at fault for the disintegration of the most public of marriages played out on the front pages of newspapers around the world.