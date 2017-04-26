Where Does Dorit Kemsley Rank Among All 97 Real Housewives?

When Dorit Kemsley joined the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season seven, she wasted no time getting right in the thick of the drama.

The dear friend of Lisa Vanderpump came in hot with her indiscriminate European accent (despite having been born in Connecticut), latching onto Erika Girardi's ill-fated decision early in the season to forgo panties during a group dinner as a way of creating a feud that would dominate a season. (If we never hear the word "Pantygate" again, it will be too soon.) She also took on Lisa Rinna as a foe when she began spreading word about Rinna's questionable Xanax smoothie joke, earning herself a double-whammy of explosive arguments once the ladies finally made their way to Hong Kong. Something tells us she'll never take a ride on a junk boat ever again.