Chris Soules Deletes His Instagram as Bachelor Nation's Luke Pell Comes to His Defense

Chris Soules appears to have disappeared from one social media platform.
Close to 24 hours after being arrested in Iowa for allegedly leaving the scene after a fatal car crash, The Bachelor star deleted his Instagram profile that had reached more than 738,000 followers.
As of Tuesday evening, his Twitter and Facebook profiles were still active.
Earlier today, Chris appeared in court where he was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident. He was released after posting $10,000 bail, and according to authorities, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
"Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home," Chris' spokesperson shared with E! News. "He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers and with Mr. Mosher's family."
As the investigation continues, some members of Bachelor Nation are speaking out and sharing some insight into the reality star.
Former Bachelorette contestant Luke Pell got to know Chris over the past year and has attended various events with him. While he hasn't been able to talk to his close friend since the accident, his heart goes out to everyone involved.
"Chris by far is one of my closest friends from the Bachelor family. We've got similar backgrounds growing up in small towns and everything so we have a lot in common and relate a lot on our backgrounds," Luke shared with E! News exclusively. "I've gotten to know Chris and he's just a great guy that loves people who is very sincere and genuine. That's what hooks me is that, man, I just hate to hear that such a great person is having to go through a struggle like this."
He continued, "It's tough and super unfortunate and [I'm] just sad that it happened."
For Marcus Grodd, who appeared with Chris on Season 10 of The Bachelorette, the reality star wants his friend to know that he's here for him.
"It's tragic that someone's life has been lost and I'm sure Chris is scared. I'm sure he's devastated for the family and scared for himself," he shared with us. "If he needs anything, I'm there."
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom