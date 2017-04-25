Kim Zolciak-Biermann Pens Touching Letter to Husband Kroy After Kash’s Hospitalization

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is still reeling from this weekend's traumatic trip to the hospital for her son, Kash.

The 4-year-old was rushed to a local emergency room after suffering a dog bite just a few days ago, and is currently on the road to recovery.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star penned a note to her husband Kroy Biermann on Instagram this evening, expressing how much gratitude she has for her better half—especially in such a trying time.