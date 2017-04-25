Watch Kendra Wilkinson's Dramatic Confrontation With Farrah Abraham on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition

Kendra Wilkinson and Farrah Abraham look like they are primed for battle during the premiere episode of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition on April 28 on WE tv.

And if the two of their personalities aren't enough drama, the series is throwing Kendra's mother, Patti Wilkinson and Farrah's parents, Michael Abraham and Debra Abraham, into the mix.

In one tense moment, the former Playboy Playmate and the Teen Mom have a verbal tête-à-tête after a confrontation over Kendra's treatment of her mother, whom she has not spoken to in two years.

Farrah calls out Kendra's behavior in front of the group, saying, "It's f--ked up." Kendra tries not to engage, but later confesses, "Farrah is very blunt and I am not good with blunt."

This is clearly the beginnings of an epic feud for the ages...