The Flash's Tom Cavanagh Spills on Directing His Costars & Creating the Look of Barry's Dark Future

When I say that I'm talking about, OK so, how does your voice sound in eight years? Does it sound different? How will it sound different? What will your mannerisms be? If you've been beaten down by life, will that affect how you walk, how you look? How does it affect how your optimism level is, where your hopes are? How are you in eight years? What are you going to hang onto, and what are you going to divorce yourself from? And the great thing about this cast is they're like, OK good.

Grant and I were talking about it like, when I create a different character, I don't try and shoot closely to the guy I did last. I look at it as an opportunity to do something different, and I think for these guys, who don't have the same opportunity as I do in terms of creating new characters, this was their opportunity. They all jumped into it fully and I think I can sing their praises all day long, but I think you see when you see the episode, you say oh wow.