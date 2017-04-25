Hakuna Matata! Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner In Talks to Star as Pumbaa and Timon in Live-Action Lion King

Getty Images
Get ready to have no worries for the rest of your day…
Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are in talks to star as Pumbaa and Timon in the upcoming, highly anticipated live-action remake of The Lion King.
The actors are reportedly set to play the beloved Disney duo, a flatulent warthog and a clever meerkat, who were first made famous well over 20 years ago.
Neither actor has weighed in about the exciting casting on social media, but fans are already rejoicing over the comedians joining the film.
Eicher and Rogen will be starring alongside Donald Glover (who will play the lead role of Simba) and James Earl Jones (who will play his father).
Shortly after Glover's name was announced, the actor and rapper posted the following message on Twitter: "I just can't wait to be king #Simba."
And earlier today, even more exciting news about the remake was announced: the release date!
Fans around the world can expect to see The Lion King in theaters on July 19, 2019. The film's director, Jon Favreau, celebrated the news by sharing it on Twitter along with a lion emoji and king emoji. We see you! It goes without saying but we can sum up all of our feels in just two short words: Hakuna Matata.
