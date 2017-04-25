Hakuna Matata! Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner In Talks to Star as Pumbaa and Timon in Live-Action Lion King

Get ready to have no worries for the rest of your day…

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are in talks to star as Pumbaa and Timon in the upcoming, highly anticipated live-action remake of The Lion King.

The actors are reportedly set to play the beloved Disney duo, a flatulent warthog and a clever meerkat, who were first made famous well over 20 years ago.

Neither actor has weighed in about the exciting casting on social media, but fans are already rejoicing over the comedians joining the film.