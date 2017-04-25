Mila Kunis Surprises Her Parents With a Home Makeover

Mila Kunis is bringing down the house. Well, actually, the condo.

In a sneak peek at the latest episode of My Houzz, the actress enlists her hubby Ashton Kutcher and an L.A.- based designer from the Houzz community to secretly renovate the condo where her parents have been living for more than 20 years.

"I grew up in a very small town in Ukraine," said the star. "And when I was 9, my family moved into the condo that my parents still live in."

For Kunis, the space is full of memories.

"Everything in my life happened in that condo," said Kunis. "I graduated high school in that condo; I got my first dog without my parents' permission in that condo. Everything, as far as my career, happened there."