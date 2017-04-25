Mila Kunis Surprises Her Parents With a Home Makeover

Mila Kunis is bringing down the house. Well, actually, the condo.
In a sneak peek at the latest episode of My Houzz, the actress enlists her hubby Ashton Kutcher and an L.A.- based designer from the Houzz community to secretly renovate the condo where her parents have been living for more than 20 years.
"I grew up in a very small town in Ukraine," said the star. "And when I was 9, my family moved into the condo that my parents still live in."
For Kunis, the space is full of memories.
"Everything in my life happened in that condo," said Kunis. "I graduated high school in that condo; I got my first dog without my parents' permission in that condo. Everything, as far as my career, happened there."
Extra points go to Kunis for undertaking the renovation while she was (really) expecting.
The actress said, "I'm very pregnant, so thank God for Houzz. It's made this entire experience so much easier than ever."
The trailer shows Kunis getting hands-on for the renovation. At one point, the star happily swings a sledgehammer into a wall to start the process of remodeling.
Although she didn't let her pregnancy get in the way of the project, she definitely didn't make it all happen alone.
Houzz
"I'm dragging my husband along to do the heavy lifting," said Kunis. The episode also teases a moment when a delighted Mila and Ashton walk into the renovated space.
The trailer also includes super sweet throwback images of Kunis, showing pics of her growing up and an especially adorable baby pic.
When the actress talked about why she took on the project, she explained that she hoped the renovation would be something special that her family could enjoy.
"I wanted to give my parents something special because of all they've done for my brother and me, but I knew I couldn't do it by myself," said Kunis (who welcomed her second child in late 2016).
"By using Houzz's technology, I was able to pull off an incredible surprise remodel for them while nine months pregnant. I did everything from behind my computer: found an amazing designer, shared ideas and bought everything from the Houzz Shop," she said. "It feels really good to see my parents so happy in their beautiful, new space."
In the previous episode of My Houzz, actress Jenna Fischer secretly renovated her sister's home to make a cheerful space for their family. The video series will also drop two more episodes of My Houzz in the coming months.
