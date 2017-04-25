Ivanka Trump Booed at Berlin Summit, Says She's "Used to It"

At the beginning of the Q&A, Miriam asked Ivanka about her position. "You're the first daughter of the United States, and you're also an assistant to the President. The German audience is not that familiar with the concept of a First Daughter," she said. "I'd like to ask you: What is your role, and who are you representing—your father as president of the United States, the American people or your business?"

"Certainly not the latter," a surprised Ivanka replied. "I'm rather unfamiliar with this role as well. It's been a little under 100 days, and it has just been a remarkable and incredible journey."