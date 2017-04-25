Disneyland Has Its Own Version of the Unicorn Frappuccino: The Pink Pegasus

The Unicorn Frappuccino has taken the country by storm, but has it already met its match?

Behold the Pink Pegasus.

After less than a week of the unicorn craze, a Starbucks in Disneyland has concocted a pink sibling and people are already on a sugar high.

The coffeehouse apparently ran out of ingredients for the Unicorn Frapp recipe, so they took matters into their own hands and whipped up a white mocha and raspberry-flavored drink without all of the sour blue ingredients of its multicolored counterpart. Don't forget their secret ingredient: "a bit of pink magic."