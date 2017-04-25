Disneyland Has Its Own Version of the Unicorn Frappuccino: The Pink Pegasus

Hakuna Matata! Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner In Talks to Star as Pumbaa and Timon in Live-Action Lion King
The Unicorn Frappuccino has taken the country by storm, but has it already met its match?
Behold the Pink Pegasus.
After less than a week of the unicorn craze, a Starbucks in Disneyland has concocted a pink sibling and people are already on a sugar high.
The coffeehouse apparently ran out of ingredients for the Unicorn Frapp recipe, so they took matters into their own hands and whipped up a white mocha and raspberry-flavored drink without all of the sour blue ingredients of its multicolored counterpart. Don't forget their secret ingredient: "a bit of pink magic."
I just had a #PinkPegasus your unicorn is inferior to this. #DowntownDisney pic.twitter.com/T57lpxev7X— Kiniro? (@KiniroTonada) April 23, 2017
"The Unicorn may have sped away, but we have the Downtown Disney Store Exclusive Pink Pegasus Frappuccino while supplies last!!" the store announced on Instagram along with an artistic sign of their new creation.
So, what's the verdict? It's a winner already!
"Forget the @Starbucks #unicornfrappuccino Downtown Disney store has #PinkPegasus !! Raspberry yummyness!!" one customer tweeted.
"I just had a #PinkPegasus your unicorn is inferior to this," another commenter added.
It seems all we need is Pegasus to fly us over to Disneyland to try this exclusive treat ourselves.