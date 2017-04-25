Heather Morris on Her Dancing With the Stars Elimination: I Was Very Happy for the Last Time to Be Amazing

Heather Morris had the perfect night on Dancing With the Stars. Well, almost perfect.
The Glee veteran reunited with her professional dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy after he sat out three weeks due to a calf injury, and the pair received a perfect score—four 10s—for their rumba to TLC's "Waterfalls." And then they were eliminated.
"I was very, very excited to get the Disney 10s—and all the 10s—but I watch a lot of reality television," Morris told E! News' Sibley Scoles after she was sent home. "You don't know what's going to happen with these things, but I was very, very happy for the last time to be amazing and to get to dance with Maks again…we missed that for the last three weeks."
Chmerkovskiy told us he had an "amazing day" and a "great week" with Morris.
"Heather was super patient with me," he said about his return to work with the dancer-actress. "I just feel sad we had plans for some amazing Argentine tango, and thinking about freestyle and stuff…but given the caliber of dancer that Heather is, it's only right. It sucks, but it is what it is…With Heather it wasn't like with most of my other partners where it was kind of like let's figure out what makes you look good, it was more like let's dance together and do beautiful things. I'm going to miss that for sure."
Now Chmerkovskiy gets to focus his energy on cheering on his real-life partner Peta Murgatroyd and caring for their baby Shai and it sounds like he's going to have some help.
"You know I'm going to come over and I'm going to babysit, maybe just like a little bit," Morris said. "I just told him I've got to come over and just hang with Shai just to hold him."
