Bates Motel Series Finale: How Did It All End?

A&E
Mother and son, reunited.
That's how Bates Motel ended after five seasons tonight, but that's pretty much how it always had to end, didn't it?
After killing Norma's widower Romero (Nestor Carbonell) before he could kill first, Norman (Freddie Highmore) was shot by his brother Dylan (Max Thieriot), and ended the episode having been laid to rest right next to his mother. Sorta sweet, right?
It was, at least, the best ending for Norman himself, since he got the only thing in the world he wanted. Not quite the happiest ending for Dylan, who had to shoot his brother, but he did at least seem happy with Emma (Olivia Cooke) after it was all over.
Vera Farmiga also had a lot of fun with this finale as Norman imagined a whole other life with his mother still alive, telling him to stop with this "silly dream" of her being dead. And he flashed back to the day she told him they were moving to Oregon to run a motel, imagining they were driving to their new home as he was actually driving his mother's corpse back to that motel, which he then reopened.
It was all creepy as hell, but it was an "aww" kind of creepy. The creepiest creepy "aww" ever, but still we can't help but say it. Aww. Rest in peace, Norman.
What did you think of the finale?
Bates Motel aired on A&E.