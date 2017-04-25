They Dated?! 9 Real Housewives Who Will Shock You With Their Past Romantic Relationships

JB Lacroix/WireImage, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Craig Barritt/Getty Images for OMEGA,Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo
Real Housewives sure are full of surprises.
While our favorite Bravolebrities are an open book when it comes to their romantic lives today, some have tried to keep their past relationships out of the spotlight.
Perhaps it's the stress of a reunion show that brings all the confessions to the surface. Maybe it's the alcohol on Watch What Happens Live that gives these stars the courage to speak their truths.
Whatever the case may be, viewers have been surprised to learn about some past flings involving Real Housewives and other celebrities.
With recent confessions from Kim Richards and Sonja Morgan, what better time to relive some OMG-worthy couples you may have forgotten about, until now.
Sonja Morgan and Jack Nicholson
You know the toaster oven creator always keeps it real. Earlier this month, the Real Housewives of New York City star played an innocent game called "Would Morgan Date Him?" When Jack's name popped up, Sonja delivered a surprising reaction. "Have I?" she asked on Watch What Happens Live. "He's so much fun. Who hasn't? Don't forget how old I am and don't forget those days before cell phones—those old answering machines."
George Clooney and Carole Radziwill
When Brandi Glanville and Yolanda Hadid headed to the East Coast for a Real Housewives of New York City crossover episode, Carole had a confession to make about George. "We dated literally during the Eisenhower administration," she told her gal pals before describing the actor as "lovely."
Lizzie Rovsek and Nick Lachey
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen brought up some talk in the building that Nick had a fling with Lizzie both before and after dating Jessica Simpson. "This is true," the Real Housewives of Orange County star confessed. "I can't lie about it anymore." And for the record, both parties have moved on and are now happily married.
Bethenny Frankel and Eric Stonestreet
In the summer of 2015, news broke that the Skinnygirl founder and Modern Family star were casually enjoying each other's company. In fact, the pair was spotted everywhere from a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game to CAA Upfronts Celebration Party in New York City. While the relationship fizzled out, the pair remains friends.
Brandi Glanville and Gerard Butler
Back in January 2012, Brandi dished to Andy that Gerard was the most famous person she's ever had sex with besides her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. She even gave Gerard an "11" when it comes to his skills under the sheets. During a radio interview with Howard Stern, Gerard later confirmed he did the deed. "It was a one-afternooner, but it was fun," he confessed. "She is wild."
Kim Richards and Donald Trump
In the midst of panty-gate and one famous bunny, the most recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion featured a real shocker from Kim. "I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump. Is that true?" Andy shared. "Yes, let's not get into it. I had dinner with him," she shared while smiling. "I don't want to talk about the President."
Ben Stiller and Brandi Glanville
Perhaps Pleading the Fifth would have been a good idea in this instance? While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Ben confirmed a rumor that he dated the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. "It was short lived and it was fun, I wouldn't characterize it as a relationship," he said. "It was a couple of dates and fun. I'm not sure my wife is even aware of that."
Phaedra Parks and Shemar Moore
Is it just us, or are sparks flying between this famous pair? Back in December 2016, the duo appeared on Watch What Happens Live where kisses and compliments were exchanged. Fast-forward to this month's Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion where Phaedra got romance rumors spreading again. "Well, you hooked me up with somebody and we chat from now and then," she confessed before Andy shouted out Shemar's name. "We'll see…"
Russell Simmons and Katie Rost and Cynthia Bailey
On the Real Housewives of Potomac, a game of Shag, Marry, Kill proved to be the perfect time for Katie to share a past fling with Russell. While it didn't work out romantically, the pair remains friends today. The same goes for Cynthia who even received a proposal from the Def Jam co-founder. "You know Russell Simmons proposed to her, she turned him down," Peter Thomas shared with Essence. "People that I know, even exes, talk so well about her. She's an independent person and I love that about her."
