They Dated?! 9 Real Housewives Who Will Shock You With Their Past Romantic Relationships

Real Housewives sure are full of surprises.

While our favorite Bravolebrities are an open book when it comes to their romantic lives today, some have tried to keep their past relationships out of the spotlight.

Perhaps it's the stress of a reunion show that brings all the confessions to the surface. Maybe it's the alcohol on Watch What Happens Live that gives these stars the courage to speak their truths.

Whatever the case may be, viewers have been surprised to learn about some past flings involving Real Housewives and other celebrities.

With recent confessions from Kim Richards and Sonja Morgan, what better time to relive some OMG-worthy couples you may have forgotten about, until now.