You’ll Have to Time Travel For a Chance to Rock Kim Kardashian’s Spring Break Bikinis

Retro swimwear might be this summer's hottest trend, and we have none other than Kim Kardashianto thank.

The E! reality star is currently soaking up the sun on a girls' getaway to Mexico, where Kourtney Kardashian, Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen joined the bombshell in their finest bikinis. As per usual, the proud mama-of-two stole the show in a variety of vintage looks that will have you regretting last month's spring cleaning sesh.

And we're not talking high-waisted numbers à la 1950s pin-up girls. Kim threw it back to the early 2000s, looking hot as ever in both Dior and Dolce & Gabbana pieces from 2004.

Two words: Hot damn!