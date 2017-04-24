Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Play a Hilarious Game of ''Most Likely To'' and Nothing Is Off Limits

Amy Schumerand Goldie Hawn's friendship is nothing short of LOL-worthy.

E! News' Catt Sadler caught up with the co-stars while promoting their new comedy, Snatched, where the IRL besties had no problem putting each other on blast while playing "Most Likely To."

Despite Hawn admitting that she often makes the fatal beauty mistake of sleeping in her makeup, Schumer gladly took the fall instead. "Yeah, but I'm drinking more than you right now. Maybe both of us," the famous comedienne teased.

As for which celeb laughs at their own jokes, both agreed it's Kate Hudson's mama that cracks herself up.