Elton John Recovering After Brief Hospitalization for ''Unusual Bacterial Infection''

There comes a time when the show simply can't go on.

Elton John was forced to cancel his entire upcoming schedule for April and May's performances of The Million Dollar Piano at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas after he was hospitalized for a bacterial infection.

According to a statement from his rep, the legendary musician contracted a "harmful and unusual" infection in the wake of his recent trip and tour in South America.

During his flight home, he became "violently ill" and was admitted to a local hospital in the U.K. upon arriving home.