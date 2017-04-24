2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards by the Numbers: What You Can Expect on the Big Night

One of the biggest nights in Latin music is back, and we can't wait!

This Thursday, April 27, at 8 p.m. you can tune into Telemundo and watch stars like Jennifer Lopez, Luis Fonsi and Nicky Jamtake the stage. All to honor the success of this year's Latin music.

Jam and Shakira lead the list of finalists with nine nominations, but singer J Balvin doesn't stay behind with his seven nods. Worth mentioning that the "Chantaje" singer is nominated twice in the same category, which is pretty impressive.