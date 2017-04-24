2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards by the Numbers: What You Can Expect on the Big Night

One of the biggest nights in Latin music is back, and we can't wait!
This Thursday, April 27, at 8 p.m. you can tune into Telemundo and watch stars like Jennifer Lopez, Luis Fonsi and Nicky Jamtake the stage. All to honor the success of this year's Latin music.
Jam and Shakira lead the list of finalists with nine nominations, but singer J Balvin doesn't stay behind with his seven nods. Worth mentioning that the "Chantaje" singer is nominated twice in the same category, which is pretty impressive.
You'll also be in for a treat as you'll be able to witness the TV debut of Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's record-breaking hit "Despacito."
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Carlos Ponce and Kate del Catillo will be the hosts of the big night, and along with them, actors like Eva Longoria and Demián Bichir will be presenting awards to their favorite stars.
While the "Olvídame y Pega La Vuelta" singer will debut a new song from her highly anticipated Spanish album, she'll also be receiving the coveted Premio de la Estrella. This will be J.Lo's second time taking the legendary stage, and we literally can't wait!
Don't miss out on all the action of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017 this Thursday, April 27 at 8PM/7C—only on Telemundo.