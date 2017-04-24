The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Is Crushing It in New Promo (and No Rose Is Safe!)

Reese Witherspoon Confirms Big Little Lies Season 2 Conversations Are Happening: "There's a Possibility There"
Rachel Lindsay is still our girl in her newest Bachelorette promo, but she's not just here to smell the roses.
Lindsay is also here to crush the roses, according to the latest spot, exclusive to E! News. It features the newest star of the franchise in a gorgeous red rose-like dress, custom-made for her by Randi Rahm, surrounded by rose petals. Sometimes she gazes longingly at the roses. Sometimes she throws them to the ground and then stomps on them with her shoes, which are also adorned with roses. Then she twirls, and it all makes for an aesthetic we're completely here for.
Will she be crushing hearts like she crushed that flower? Will those hearts deserve to be crushed? Only time will tell, but we're guessing the answer is yes.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Lindsay's season doesn't start airing for another month (on Monday, May 22, to be exact), but viewers have already met several of the guys competing for her heart. In a first for the series, Rachel was introduced to several of her guys on After the Final Rose, post Bachelor finale, when we were all treated to a few limo arrivals on live TV.
Then, one of Rachel's group dates took place on an episode of Ellen in March. The six men, with names like Fred, Brian, and Willie G., shed their shirts and basically performed a freestyle Magic Mike routine in the audience for money. Two guys then won the chance to compete against each other in what was essentially a wet t-shirt competition, so it's clear that Rachel's season is at least going to be interesting in terms of shirtlessness.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.