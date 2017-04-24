Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Make a Splash in Barely-There Bikinis During Mexican Getaway

The girls enjoyed Coronas on the beach before taking a dip in the water. They also took a moment to snap a group photo (because if there are no photos, did it really even happen?!).

Meanwhile, the trip comes on the heels of Kourtney's 38th birthday, which could likely be the reason behind the little getaway.

She rang in her special day last Tuesday with lots of love from her family and friends as well as a steamy nude photo.

The vacation was probably a nice reprieve for Larsa Pippen, too, who is going through a divorce with her husband of 19 years, Scottie Pippen.

Scottie originally filed for divorce in October, and although the couple tried to reconcile over the last six months, a source tell E! News they're definitely over.