Zayn Malik Showers Gigi Hadid With Kisses and Cake for Her Birthday

Gigi Hadid received a lot of love from her family and friends on her 22nd birthday Sunday, but it was boyfriend Zayn Malik who really made it extra special.

Gigi shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Zayn kissing her as she shows off her gorgeous birthday cake. The couple, who has been together for more than a year, looks incredibly happy as they celebrate her big day. The "Pillowtalk" crooner then shared a picture on his Instagram page—a black-and-white photo of him giving his girlfriend a kiss on the cheek as she smiles wide—and wrote her a touching message.

"Happy birthday to my everything ❤," he captioned the picture.