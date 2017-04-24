Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Her Romance With Alex Rodriguez Got Started—Spoiler Alert: Cobb Salad Was Involved

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
It all began with a tap on the shoulder.
As Jennifer Lopez recalled to Ellen DeGeneres Monday, the songstress and her "great guy," baseball star Alex Rodriguez, started dating thanks to a lunchtime run-in.
The host would not let Lopez spare any detail—she was eating a Cobb salad and tortilla soup when she spotted the athlete on his way out of a Los Angeles restaurant.
"For some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder," she remembered. He recognized her (duh!) and they chatted for a bit, realizing they were both living in the city of stars and should hang out. Turns out—he already had her number for some platonic reason. A text later, they were having dinner.
"I don't remember what we had for dinner, but we had a nice dinner," she said. A nice dinner and a goodbye. "Mama don't sleep over on the first date," she joked.
However, it was Ellen who had the last laugh since she secretly had someone dressed as a Yankee waiting in the side table to pop up and scare Lopez. It worked like a charm.
The triple threat's 9-year-old son, Max, also had some fun hiding in the table when he and his sister were invited to greet the audience and hang out during the interview. While his sister Emme took a seat on her mom's lap, Max wasn't so keen on the spotlight and found his hiding spot.
"This is the quietest he's been in nine years," Lopez quipped.