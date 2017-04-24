Amanda Bynes Returns to Twitter, Stops "To Smell the Flowers"

Amanda Bynes gave fans and followers a nice surprise Sunday when she returned to Twitter and shared a pretty photo of her and a friend posing next to bouquets of flowers.

"Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!" she tweeted.

Bynes looked happy and healthy, wearing jogger pants and a black camisole, which she paired with a pair of flats. She let her long blond tresses down.

Bynes' return comes two months after she took to Twitter to slam reports that she was pregnant and engaged. Prior to those clarifying posts, Bynes hadn't been active on the social medium for six months. "I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down," she tweeted.