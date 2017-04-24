Amanda Bynes Returns to Twitter, Stops "To Smell the Flowers"

Amanda Bynes gave fans and followers a nice surprise Sunday when she returned to Twitter and shared a pretty photo of her and a friend posing next to bouquets of flowers.
"Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!" she tweeted.
Bynes looked happy and healthy, wearing jogger pants and a black camisole, which she paired with a pair of flats. She let her long blond tresses down.
Bynes' return comes two months after she took to Twitter to slam reports that she was pregnant and engaged. Prior to those clarifying posts, Bynes hadn't been active on the social medium for six months. "I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down," she tweeted.
She shortly followed up, "I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down."
Additionally, attorney David A. Esquibias told E! News at the time, "Amanda is neither engaged nor pregnant, and that is not her Twitter account."
Despite the social media snafus from unauthorized accounts, Bynes' family attorney told E! News ahead of her 30th birthday last year that she was in a really good place. "She is doing great," Tamar Arminak, told E! News. "She is happy and healthy, and excited about the future."
Bynes enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2014, but it's unclear if she still attends classes. Upon her enrollment, a source told E! News, "She seems to still be doing great and seems really focused on school."