Gigi Hadid Gets Some Throwback Love From Bella Hadid and the Rest of Her Famous Family on 22nd Birthday

Well it probably comes as no surprise, but Gigi Hadid was a pretty cute kid!
The supermodel, whose birth name is actually Jelena, celebrated her 22nd birthday today and her famous family took to Instagram to post a plethora of touching tributes and throwback photos of the leggy blonde.
Sister Bella Hadid, mom Yolanda Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid and father Mohamed Hadid all wrote sweet messages and shared adorable images of the beauty on social media.
Bella, who posted a slew of pics, also wrote a lengthy post to her bestie and big sis: "Happy birthday to my best friend FOR F--king LIFE!!!!!!!! My role model! My person. I feel so lucky every day to call you my sister. I didn't know anyone could be so generous, smart, funny, talented, hard working, artistic, loving, respectful AND beautiful all at the same damn time!!!"
The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend continued to gush, "Every one that knows you, immediately feels the incredible energy that radiates throughout you. Thank you for always being yourself, nothing more and nothing less. You are my other half & I don't know what I would ever do without you."
Gigi's reality star mother also wished her daughter lovely tidings on the happy occasion and noted how proud she was of the "It" girl.
"Happy birthday my sweet Angel...I pray that each day Love, Health and Happiness will come your way. I'am so proud of the human being that you are and grateful to experience this journey of life with you everyday through the good and the bad," wrote the former model. "May all your dreams come true this coming year and let it be filled with joy and laughter. #HappyBirthday #MyLove #22 #ILoveYou #AlwaysAndForever."
Younger brother Anwar, who is dating Nicola Peltz, kept it cute when he wrote: "Gigi! I love you so much and am so proud of how hard you work every single day, so proud to call u my sister and i hope this year brings you truth, days off, and maybe a magic pony."
Gigi can have the truth, we'll take the magic pony!
Doting dad Mohamed shared a photo of himself hugging his A-list daughter. In addition to the cozy snap, the Jordanian-American real estate developer wrote a very supportive post to the 22-year-old. "Happy birthday G. Love you for ever. May God give you what you want. Peace of Mind and for ever love. Health and joy. I am here to lean on @gigihadid."
