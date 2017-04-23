Celebs' Most Revealing Minutia on Social Media: Get an Intimate Look into the Lives of Anna Faris and Other Stars

Celebrity TMI? Sometimes. Other times it's so hilarious, we're like, "TMI? More like no way, give us more!"

Like non-famous people, stars occasionally post minutia that give an intimate glimpse into their life by focusing on tiny, often minuscule details, which often teach us more about them.

Some take it to the next level. Anna Faris have been making headlines with her recent posts.

The actress recently live-tweeted random home pics on the days of her husband Chris Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere.

Highlights included a shot of her deodorant stick, a piece of her Victoria's Secret nude thong underwear, pics of their son Jack's toys on the floor and their bed.

Check out more celebs' most revealing (and PG-rated) minutia on social media:

Kris Jenner revealed in 2014 she has a fridge dedicated solely to beverages. Mmm, Snapple!

Gwyneth Paltrow's pantry was revealed on Instagram earlier this year. It is just as ridiculously organized and healthy as you'd expec—wait, is that Trader Joe's Cookie Butter?!

Goop-approved!

Dwayne Johnson and Baywatch co-star Zac Efron's cheat day meals look ridiculous. Chocolate chip pancakes and bananas? That's going the extra mile when it comes to carb-loading.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have his and hers pool floats.

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

"A totally normal pool day at the Manganiello's," she wrote on Instagram last week.

Girls..this is how u graciously get on your pool bird????#gettingreadyforsummer??????

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

She also posted a hilarious collage of pics showing her trying to get on top of the one shaped like a pink flamingo.

"Girls..this is how u graciously get on your pool bird #gettingreadyforsummer," she wrote.

