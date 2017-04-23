Justin Bieber Looks Back at His 2014 DUI Mug Shot With Hopeful Message: ''Thank God I'm Not Where I Used To Be''

You're exactly where you are supposed to be, Justin...

Justin Bieber had some deep thoughts when he took to Instagram earlier today to post the 2014 mug shot from his DUI arrest alongside a recent photo of himself. In the post, the 24-year-old reflected on his troubled past and appears to be looking forward to a bright future.

Along with the side-by-side photo, the Biebs, who has been on and off of Insta in recent months, wrote, "I LOVE THIS because it reminds me I'M NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD I'M NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME. DO YOU BELIEVE IT?"

We belieb it!