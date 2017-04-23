Machine Gun Kelly Forced to Leave Concert After Suffering Severe Chest Pain

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly's 27th birthday ended with a health scare.
E! News can confirm the rapper suffered severe chest pains during last night's concert at Seminole Casino in Florida, causing him to exit the stage mid-way through a performance of his hit song with Camila Cabello, "Bad Things."
In videos obtained by TMZ, Machine Gun Kelly can be seen clutching his chest on multiple occasions before departing from the mic stand and walking off stage. He also tells the crowd in a separate video of his discomfort, "At this point, I'm f--king dying."
A rep for the recording artist tells us he received medical attention from paramedics and was able to finish the concert. "He is doing fine now," Machine Gun Kelly's camp adds.
A day prior to the incident, MGK took to Twitter reveal he suffered an injury while shooting the upcoming thriller film, Captive State.
"still on set. got punched in the chest 65 times. pretty sure i can't breathe. ready for this one to wrap," he shared.
The chest pains didn't seem to impact the MC's night, and his birthday celebrations went off without a hitch. Halsey joined Machine Gun Kelly at a local nightclub, and the duo posed for a photo shared to his Instagram.
The "Closer" songstress shared a sweet tribute to her close pal, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my favorite rockstar. Ain't nothing changed since the second we met. Still doing shots at 10 am and still singing our lungs out in the car to My Chem. Don't think that I can explain it."
Machine Gun Kelly has yet to comment publicly on the incident.
TMZ was first to report the news.