Ron Howard, Henry Winkler and More Co-Stars Remember Late Happy Days Star Erin Moran

by Meg Swertlow

Erin Moran

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Former Happy Days star Erin Moran passed away from unknown causes earlier today at the age of 56. 

Moran became a household name in 1974 when she landed the role of Ron Howard's outspoken younger sister, Joanie Cunningham, on Garry Marshall's iconic sitcom, Happy Days, which ran for 10 years.

The actress is also widely remembered for the playing the same role in Happy Days' short-lived spin-off Joanie Loves Chachie, alongside Scott Baio.

Despite her initial fame, Moran's time in the limelight has waned; she hasn't starred in anything since 2010. However, she will still be missed by fans and friends alike for her childhood roles on Gunsmoke, her sitcom days and her time aboard the Love Boat. Some of her former co-stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the former teen star by remembering some happier days...

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2017's Fallen Stars

Happy Days Cast, Erin Moran, Henry Winkler

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Henry Winkler starred alongside Moran as motorcycle-riding Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on Happy Days from 1974-1984.

The Academy Award-winning director played Moran's squeaky-clean older brother, Richie Cunningham, for a decade on Happy Days.

Willie Ames and Moran were childhood stars on Gunsmoke in 1971. Ames later went on to star in Charles in Charge with Moran's former TV husband, also played by Baio.

Erin Murphy is a fellow child actress and a contemporary of Moran's. She starred as Tabitha in TV's Bewitched from 1966-1972.

E! News has reached out to extended members of Moran's inner circle for further comment. 

