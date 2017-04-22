Professional Golfer Rory McIlroy Marries Erica Stoll at Star-Studded Ceremony in Ireland

Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll

Press Eye Ltd/REX Shutterstock

We love love!

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy married his fiancée Erica Stoll at Ashford Castle in Co. Mayo, Ireland earlier today, E! News has learned.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Irish golfing ace and his American lady love got hitched in a lavish, $250,000 wedding at the 13th century castle with a slew of celebs at their side, including Stevie Wonder, One Direction's Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Wonder is believed to have performed during the newlywed's nuptials. With hits like "I Just Called To Say I Love You," "Isn't She Lovely" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," it's no wonder why the Motown superstar is on tap for the A-list ceremony.

Later on in the evening, Sheeran reportedly performed a special show for the duo and their guests.

Photos

The Most Over-the-Top Celebrity Weddings

Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Previously, the 27-year-old opened up in an interview with the Irish Sunday Independent about his relationship with the publicist, whom he met during a golf tournament back in 2012, but didn't start dating until 2015.

"The thing I love about it is that we were friends before anything romantic happened," McIlroy told the newspaper.

"We met when she was working for the PGA of America and renting a condo in Palm Beach, and I found it refreshing being with someone who was living a normal life rather than, 'Oh! My jet is 30 minutes late!' "I could speak to her about anything, we ended up spending a bit of time together and realized that there was something more there," he continued.

"I love that she knows everything about me, and there was no judgment there. There was no judgment from Day 1, which is huge, because that's very hard to find for someone in my position," confessed the golfing champ.

They do say that love is friendship set on fire...

