Professional Golfer Rory McIlroy Marries Erica Stoll at Star-Studded Ceremony in Ireland

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy married his fiancée Erica Stoll at Ashford Castle in Co. Mayo, Ireland earlier today, E! News has learned.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Irish golfing ace and his American lady love got hitched in a lavish, $250,000 wedding at the 13th century castle with a slew of celebs at their side, including Stevie Wonder, One Direction's Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Wonder is believed to have performed during the newlywed's nuptials. With hits like "I Just Called To Say I Love You," "Isn't She Lovely" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," it's no wonder why the Motown superstar is on tap for the A-list ceremony.

Later on in the evening, Sheeran reportedly performed a special show for the duo and their guests.