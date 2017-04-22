LeAnn Rimes Pens Touching Tribute to Eddie Cibrian and Stepsons on Sixth Wedding Anniversary

They may not be newlyweds any more but LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian certainly seem crazy in love!

Celebrating the couple's six-year anniversary, the country songstress took to Instagram earlier today to share the love with her main man and remember their beachy wedding day back in 2011.

Along with several snaps from their glitzy nuptials, Rimes wrote a touching post to her spouse and his two sons, Jake and Mason.

"6 for 6! My heart overflows with Love for these humans. This was one of the most joyous days I've ever experienced," wrote Rimes.