Mel B's Ex-Nanny Sues Her for Libel and Says They Had a Sexual Relationship

Mel B's former nanny has fired back after the singer accused her and estranged husband Stephen Belafonte of extortion and claims she had a sexual relationship with her for seven years.

The America's Got Talent judge and Spice Girls singer filed for divorce from him last month after 10 years of marriage. They then began a custody battle. Mel B has three daughters, including one with Stephen. Earlier this month, Mel obtained temporary restraining orders against both her husband and the couple's former nanny, Lorraine Gilles. Mel accused Stephen of threatening to release sex tapes and Lorraine of aiding him. She also accused him of impregnating the nanny.

In a lawsuit recently filed at a Los Angeles court, Lorraine accuses Mel of defamation, libel, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, saying the singer portrayed her in her filings, which are public, as a "homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist" and that "in actuality," the singer "seduced" her, a "naive and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student...with alcohol, fame and casual sex." Mel and Stephen have not responded to her claims.