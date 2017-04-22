Beyoncé Has a Destiny's Child Reunion and Showcases Daring Maternity Look

Say hello to the new FAB FIVE!

Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, recently reunited with Destiny's Child band mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Bey posted on Instagram Friday night a photo of the three, who have remained good friends over the years while concentrating on solo careers, promoting Rowland's new book Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened).

Rowland and husband Tim Witherspoon are parents to 2-year-old son Titan.