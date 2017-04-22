Beyoncé Has a Destiny's Child Reunion and Showcases Daring Maternity Look

Beyonce, Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams

Instagram

Say hello to the new FAB FIVE!

Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, recently reunited with Destiny's Child band mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Bey posted on Instagram Friday night a photo of the three, who have remained good friends over the years while concentrating on solo careers, promoting Rowland's new book Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened).

Rowland and husband Tim Witherspoon are parents to 2-year-old son Titan.

Beyonce, who also shares 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with Jay Z, included the picture in a set of photos of her showcasing a daring new maternity look; a blush, draping dress and sexy over-the-knee beige stiletto boots. Did we mention she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy! Feet swell!

"Beautiful," replied her mother Tina Knowles Lawson, who was Destiny's Child's stylist.

Beyonce, Pregnant, Instagram

Instagram

Beyonce, Pregnant, Instagram

Instagram

Beyonce, Pregnant, Instagram

Instagram

This marks the first time all three members of Destiny's Child have been photographed together since they reunited last November to join a slew of celebs performing the trendy Mannequin Challenge.

 

Rowland told Vogue Australia in an interview posted Thursday that they chat together "Like all the time. Every week."

"We talk, literally," she said. "We are truly sisters. They are my sisters. I talk to them, I seek advice from them, I call them when I need them, when I don't need them I call them, when I want a girl's night. I call them for everything."

