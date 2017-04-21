Caitlyn Jenner Talks to Diane Sawyer on 20/20: 5 Highlights From Her Personal Interview

For Caitlyn Jenner, a lot has changed in the two years since her first personal interview with Diane Sawyer.

On Friday night's all-new 20/20, the Olympic athlete sat down with the ABC News journalist to discuss her transition in the public eye. As it turns out, the proud parent is feeling better than ever before.

"Happy, peaceful, I have peace in my soul," she shared with Diane when asked to describe her emotions today. "All of that confusion has left me."

During her sit-down, The Secrets Of My Life author discussed a variety of topics including LGBT rights, her Vanity Fair cover and even her relationship status. Through it all, Caitlyn is more than happy that she decided to share her story publicly.

"Never had a doubt," she proclaimed. "I did the right thing." Take a look at five highlights from tonight's 20/20 below.