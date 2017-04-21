Fast and Furious Spinoff Being Considered With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham

Don't unbuckle your seat belts quite yet, moviegoers.
Just a few days after The Fate of the Furious broke global box office records over opening weekend, a source confirms to E! News that Universal Pictures is looking into doing a spinoff.
Charlize Theron, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham's characters would star in the movie.
And according to Variety, series architect Chris Morgan would pen the script. It's important to note, however, that the three actors have not committed to anything just yet.
Shortly after The Fate of the Furious was released, Charlize reacted to the franchise's huge success that led to $529 million in ticket sales globally in just one weekend.
"I am so humbled to just have the smallest little part in all of this," she shared with E! News' Marc Malkin. "I thank you everybody at Universal and the Fast and Furious family."
And when asked if she will return to the ninth installment of the franchise, Charlize expressed her enthusiasm at the possibility. "If they don't, I'm going to tell them you said I can," she joked to us.
As for the rest of the cast, they're also more than grateful for the continued support from audience members who were first introduced to the franchise all the way back in 2001.
"Biggest global box office opening of all time and the most fun, get the job done, s--t talkin' character I've ever played. THANK YOU," Dwayne shared with his followers on Instagram. "I've learned over the years that anytime success comes along I always pause and ask the critical questions. What's the next move? What's the best move? What's the smart move that gives the people what they want? Then my mind drifts to what size off road tires I should put on my next pick up truck. You know, the important stuff."
"Grateful and thrilled you guys luv the movie! Now the internal dialogue and business strategy begins. #FateOfTheFurious #BiggestOpeningOfAllTime #HobbsTheBeast #StillNeedTheRightTiresForMyRaptor," he added.
