Fast and Furious Spinoff Being Considered With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham

Don't unbuckle your seat belts quite yet, moviegoers.

Just a few days after The Fate of the Furious broke global box office records over opening weekend, a source confirms to E! News that Universal Pictures is looking into doing a spinoff.

Charlize Theron, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham's characters would star in the movie.

And according to Variety, series architect Chris Morgan would pen the script. It's important to note, however, that the three actors have not committed to anything just yet.

Shortly after The Fate of the Furious was released, Charlize reacted to the franchise's huge success that led to $529 million in ticket sales globally in just one weekend.