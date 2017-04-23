Prince's Pleasure, Prince's Pain: Paisley Park Is Still Spilling Secrets a Year After the Iconic Artist's Death

When the world found out that Prince had been found dead in the elevator of his Paisley Park compound, the news came as a devastating blow.

He was only 57 and had just performed a week beforehand, less mobile than usual behind a piano but commanding the stage as always. His indomitable presence, despite only standing at 5-foot-2, gave pretty much everyone who watched him the impression that he would simply play on forever.

But it was at least fitting that Prince died at home, instead of aboard a jet thousands of feet in the air, or at a hospital across the country from his hometown of Minneapolis. Built in 1987, Paisley Park, in Chanhassen, Minn., was the artist's safe haven and creative headquarters, where he housed his memorabilia, his studio and a climate-controlled basement vault harboring thousands of hours' worth of unheard recordings.