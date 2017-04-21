Blake Lively Shuts Down Reporter Who Asked Her About Her Fashion at Variety's Power of Women Event

by Corinne Heller

Blake Lively was not having it when a reporter asked about her fashion Friday.

The actress and Gossip Girl alum attended Variety's Power of Women luncheon, where she gave a speech about her work combating child pornography. But before, while walking the red carpet, a reporter asked her about her about "her go-to "power outfit."

"Really? At this event, you're asking me about my outfit?" Lively said, according to USA Today. "Seriously...would you ask a man that?"

Lively explained she was at the event to talk about her work with the Child Rescue Coalition.

"I'm here so we...become more aware, and that we change, and that we build (women up)," she said. "So, you can ask me another question."

Stars' Powerful Quotes About Feminism

During the 2015 award season, Reese Witherspoon, who was honored at Variety's 2014 Power of Women event, had promoted the hashtag #AskHerMore on Instagram in a bid to "inspire reporters to ask creative questions on the red carpet."

In recent years, many news and entertainment outlets have been utilizing a common gag; Getting male celebrities to answer questions about their looks and female stars to answer more serious inquires.

Cosmopolitan U.K. employed the tactic in a 2015 video interview with The AvengersMark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson.

The actor was asked about his red carpet poses and answered with a physical demonstration.

"Did they ever go, 'Mark! Over your shoulder!'" Johansson asked.

