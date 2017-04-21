Drink It or Sink It? Celebrities Weigh In on the New Unicorn Frappuccino

Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb: "It's sweety-tart," said Kathie Lee on the Today Show after testing the drink with co-host Hoda. Hoda followed up with a smile, "Oh my gosh. That's really good!" Hoda tried the beverage again with the 8-o'clock-hour hosts and confirmed, "Oh, I like it!"

Savannah Guthrie"I don't mind it," said the Today Show host after taking her first taste of the buzz-worthy, new drink. The host known for her love of milkshakes set record straight though and said, "It's not a milkshake, but it's good."

Carson Daly & Matt Lauer: When trying the drink live on-air, both Carson and Matt had the same thought: ice cream! After tasting the drink, Carson said, "I think it tastes like Sherbet ice cream." While Matt thought the drink was a little too sweet, he agreed with his fellow host, "Tastes like a Creamsicle almost."