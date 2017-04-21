What Happened to Chyna: The Solitary Downfall of Wrestling's ''Ninth Wonder of the World''

Chyna was still a reigning champion when she was released from the WWF in 2001 after a reported contract dispute. The WWF would become the WWE next year, and Chyna never wrestled for the organization again.

She would later say that the WWE sent her a fare-thee-well fax to let her know her services would no longer be needed, and that Vince McMahon, in promising to keep in touch, told her "blood is thicker than water."

Chyna wrote during a massive Twitter rant in 2012 that her firing from the WWE came after she confronted McMahon about his daughter's affair with Triple H, and he made sure to stick a fork in her career.

"He choose [sic] his daughters happiness over his talent and maybe he should have," she wrote, per WrestlingInc.com. "But this was business. Even if he didn't want me on the show anymore because of the two of them , I couldn't of been a trainer of up and coming talent? I couldn't of done something else within WWE where I never would of had to run into or deal with Stephanie. Then to blackball me in other Ventures was inexcusable. Didn't you know that it was me, not Kristen Loken, that was suppose to be the female Terminator in Terminator 3? But Vince threw his weight around and basically told everyone that if you want access to the wrestlers then they couldn't desal with me."

In 2001 she had a bestseller with her autobiography If They Only Knew, in which she claimed to have been gang-raped by football players at the University of Tampa while she was a student there (no charges were ever filed). She did another Playboy spread in 2002 and started training in judo and mixed martial arts to compete for New Japan Pro Wrestling—where, once again, she fought against men. After losing, barely, to Chono in the Tokyo Dome, Chyna quit wrestling to focus on acting and other pursuits.