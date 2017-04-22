What You Need to Know About Oprah Winfrey's "Absolutely Stunning" Performance in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Oprah Winfrey is a force, both on screen and off. The media mogul has everybody buzzing with her new acting role in HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. In the film, Winfrey plays Deborah Lacks, the daughter of the woman whose cells revolutionized medical treatment. It's a role she was intimidated to do.

"I've done five movies in my life," Winfrey told us. "So my repertoire is very small. Every time I'm on stage I just feel like everybody here knows more than I do, so you have to then hand yourself over to somebody who knows what they're doing, so that's what I did."

"Isn't that funny?" Rose Byrne told us about her costars fears.