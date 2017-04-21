Eva Longoria's Long History of Shutting Down Unnecessary Pregnancy Rumors

"I saw some pictures of myself really fat on a boat and I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese," she told fans on Snapchat. "Everybody is saying I'm pregnant and I'm not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently. I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking me if I'm pregnant. Yes, I look pregnant, but that was just a ball of cheese in my stomach...everybody gets bloated."

You can say that again, Eva!

This is far from the first time she's unnecessarily had to defend herself against naysayers calling her body into question, particularly years ago when the Desperate Housewives star decided to gain weight for her character, who had given birth to twins on the ABC series.

"I'm just fat!" she told inquirers in September 2008 when pregnancy speculation began, a year after her wedding to ex-husband Tony Parker. She set the rumor mill to rest (for a moment) when she told reporters she spent the summer indulging in pizza and pasta like anyone else. "Tony and I went crazy this summer," she said.