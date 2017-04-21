Anna Faris Live-Tweets Chris Pratt's Walk of Fame Day—and He Laughs and Cries at the Ceremony

YouTube
Selena Gomez and Other Celebs Spotted on Dates at Olive Garden, Dave & Buster's and Other Chain Restaurants
YouTube
Anna Faris is at it again.
The 40-year-old Overboard actress had her 409,000 followers regularly refreshing their feeds Wednesday when she live-tweeted every moment leading up to the world premiere of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (in theaters May 5). So, a few hours before her husband Chris Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Friday, she decided to take fans along for the journey again.
736am. In front of shower. Again. Chris is getting a star today on Hollywood blvd. I'm supposed to speak. Oh boy. pic.twitter.com/2yAj8xffdS— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
755am. Deodorant application commencing. Might need extra coating. But it'll be my secret, dammit. pic.twitter.com/vzw1Ia40fL— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
803am. Looking at twitter and I love you guys. This is us on Wednesday pretending to be prom dates. Need to get back to drying my hair. https://t.co/QGp71vEVqa— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
808am. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/cMVGQzAEnn— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
815am. Found chris doing this. He's clearly a ball of nerves just like me. pic.twitter.com/QgYOWMCwRG— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
904am. Ahhhh pic.twitter.com/ykZPWj9aAC— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
901am. Check out my crazy getting-ready pants. pic.twitter.com/8p5vZhlU1Y— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
917am. Chris is finding inspiration for his speech. pic.twitter.com/F7CdnRD2vl— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
934am. Look what chris is doing. Will he be a little ruffled about me posting this? I'll let you know! pic.twitter.com/QZr3D5oVkO— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
946am. Leaving here at 1045. Must be in the car at 1045. Strict instructions by Hollywood people. 1045. pic.twitter.com/EUht7ilW3Q— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
Hi @MyriamCruise ! Can I visit you sometime in France? I will bring smoked fish from Washington state. Can I visit you right now? Like now? https://t.co/M8Y7X63pzn— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
1004am. Jack just said "Mommy, let's jump on the bed." No time son. No time.— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
1009am. Supposed to be getting dressed. Here's Chris. He doesn't take as long to "groom". Men pic.twitter.com/HzMxeo1LCA— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
1018am. This is happening. First tie-tying tutorial. pic.twitter.com/LRmgxLvsQI— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
1030am. Hollywood people have just told us we are supposed to be in the car at 1030am. Whoops— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
1036am. Waiting for chris to dress. So glad I have my speech all written out. pic.twitter.com/eTW3KgAGQD— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
1054am. Car ride! Hollywood here we come! pic.twitter.com/0HJ1QVTNg6— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
1056am. My dear followers might see the fear behind my eyes in the last post.— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
Ahhhhhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/bVjwQiqYUy— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017
Glamorous? Not in the least. Humorous? You bet. Faris' followers were delighted to see Pratt shirtless and strumming his guitar in one shot and practicing yoga in another picture. Faris also got a number of "likes" and "retweets" for showing just how much work goes into getting red carpet ready. And it's not just Faris—Pratt has peeling back the curtain via his own social media accounts. Yesterday, for example, the actor's stylist used a blow dryer to dry his "man boobs."
Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony began at 11:30 a.m. PT.
The actor, whose TV credits include Everwood, The O.C. and Parks and Recreation, has found fame on the big screen in movies like Moneyball, Jurassic World and Passengers. In spite of his success, the Lake Stevens, Wa.,-raised actor has never forgotten who he was before the world knew his name. "I had good parents that raised me right," Pratt told Variety Friday. "And maybe it had something to do with the fact I'm 37 and moved here when I was 20, and in those 17 years saw the benefits and cost of being an a--hole play out in front of me with other people."
YouTube
Director James Gunn was the first to sing Pratt's praises during the ceremony. "I first met Chris about five years ago. He auditioned for Guardians of the Galaxy—and this is the honest to God's truth—I knew within 20 seconds that he was the man for the job. He brought a passion, a charisma and a humor to the role...Five years ago I said to reporters, 'Chris Pratt is the biggest movie star in the world. It's just that people don't know it yet.' Well now, here today, people know it." As Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker and Zoe Saldana looked on, Gunn compared Pratt to stars like Clark Gable and Harrison Ford: "He is a man of that stature."
Gunn said Pratt possesses a vulnerability and sensitivity "that no one else on this green [earth] has today." The director added that "like all actors," Pratt "wants people to like him. He's always juggling and entertaining...As we went on, it was allowing him to drop all of that and just be himself. I think that's when audiences went from just liking Chris Pratt to loving Chris Pratt."
"Just between us," Gunn told Pratt, "I love you dearly."
Faris was next to speak. "Hi, honey! So, I got my notes here in my purse, so let me just unfold this. It's actually a unicorn that Chris drew me a while back. When Chris asked me to speak a few months ago at this ceremony, I was really honored and thrilled, of course, because then I get more attention; I was trying to figure out how to make this about me. But as this day got closer, I was thinking about how I need a comedic hook—hence the unicorn," she joked. "Because, you know, people will expect things. Then I decided that this is actually a thank you speech, so I'm sorry that you may be thanking a lot of people after me, but I have a few people up here that I really want to acknowledge and thank today."
YouTube
"I am the beneficiary of all this because I get to spend every day with this incredible man. There's a lot of people here that I need to thank for this," Faris said. She began with Pratt's team, "who knew that he was this prized thoroughbred" and "made him turn down projects, even when he needed the money, because they saw what I saw."
Faris then thanked her husband's family. "You all helped form who this person is," she said. "You made him tough and resilient and witty and scrappy and the kind of person that can make a really bad situation good or OK. And I know that if our circumstances were different and we weren't as fortunate to be standing here and leading our Hollywood life, that we would be happy in the woods together. I think! So, I want to thank you guys so, so much. I also want to thank Dan Pratt, Chris' father. I know that today, he would be very curmudgeonly proud of you. I know that. He helped shape who you are, which is a man of integrity. I couldn't be more proud to call you my husband today."
"Last of all, I want to thank you and my son, Jack," Faris said. "Some of you know that Jack was born a little bit early; he wanted to come out. I saw a side of my husband during those times when jack was in the NCIU. We had all these amazing things already—beautiful home, great careers. And then this thing—this thing that tests us more than anything else—comes into our lives, and we were so worried during that month. When you wanted to come out and see the sun, my husband stood by me and held me and was my rock and my anchor. I wanted to be able to share something personal like this with you guys today, because this is a significant moment in our lives. Chris is getting this Star and being honored."
"I'm so proud when I hear crew members talk about how much they like working with him," she said. "I'm so proud when he wants to just open a can of beans and eat it. I love how down to earth and sort of normal he's making all of this...The other day, at the [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere], he whispered something unbelievably inappropriate into my ear. It was awesome!"
YouTube
"Honey, I want to thank you for being the most incredible person and an unbelievable talent. That's going to be another five minutes, so I won't get into that. That's the sexiest thing about you to me, is how talented you are...A while back we were talking about today and you said, 'This is going to be a great moment.' And I said, 'Yeah, it is its going to bean amazing moment.' And then you grabbed my face and you said, 'But the best is yet to come.' So, I thank you," she said. "Thank you for letting me speak here. Thank you for being my husband. I love you so much."
When Pratt approached the podium, he said he was "humbled" by the honor.
"I'm not sure I'm worthy. I'm a man of faith, and I believe that God works in mysterious ways and gives us signs and gifts in life. Those gifts oftentimes come in the form of people," he said, choking back tears. "So, I'll just spend the rest of my time expressing gratitude for the people in my life who are gifts. My mom is here. She gave absolutely everything she had to raise us. Every fiber of her being. Oftentimes we weren't cash rich, but we were never love poor. You gave everything. And you were always proud of me, way before any of this. When I was a waiter at Coco's, you just couldn't get enough of me. You were like that with all of your kids and you continue to be that way."
Pratt then thanked his brother, who "made me confident" at a young age. "He is my star and always has been," he said. "He played a major supporting role in raising me and was a big fan of mine and always guided me. I love you. And he continues to guide me." Similarly, Pratt said his sister "taught me so much" over the years. "She taught me how to fight. She taught me how to value emotions. She taught me how to have a backbone. She made some profound sacrifices for our family so that I could be down here chasing my dreams. You know what I'm talking about, so I'm grateful. You're so funny and you're so smart and I love you."
The actor said he owes his success in films to Gunn. "It's a role that's change my life—it's changed so many lives. My wife's life, children in hospitals, my real estate agent, my great grandkids. They're all going to benefit," he said of being cast as Peter Quill/Star-Lord. "I'm grateful for your mind and your drive and your talent and your belief in me and your trust in me." He then thanked Alan Horn "and everyone at Disney" and Kevin Feige "and everyone at Marvel," joking, "You took a chance on the chubby guy from Parks and Rec."
Pratt thanked his manager, who gave him taste. "She's never wavered. She's made me turn down big opportunities because they weren't right for my career...She's guided me in a way that I'll always be grateful for and I'll never forget. Thank you." He thanked his agent, too, saying, "He has an amazing reputation in town for being reasonable and thoughtful and normal. He kicked my career into overdrive in a way that's given me access that I never had before. He always says, 'It's happening!' And if this isn't it's happening, I don't now what is."
Prat joked about his publicist, saying, "She ships me around the world and I always show up on time." In all seriousness, "She's the only publicist who I sat down to talk to, and the first thing she said was, 'What good do you want to do?'...I knew we were meant to work together."
Pratt thanked his assistant in a similar fashion, joking, "Without you, Anna and I would probably die of hypothermia in 20 minutes." In truth, he told her, "You are the action to our inspiration. You make us considerably less flaky somehow." After thanking his lawyer, Pratt said, "Show me a better team in Hollywood. There isn't."
YouTube
"Lastly, I want to thank my wife. Anna, I love you. You've given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy, my little boy. I love him and I love you," Pratt said. "We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water, and without it, none of this means anything to me. With every challenge, every day, week, month, decade, we become more and more bonded. You make me laugh like nobody else. You're very carrying. Thank you for your trust and for your sacrifice and for your dedication and your heart. I will do my best to protect it, and in return I will give you all of those things as well. You have my heart and my dedication and my trust."
"Without you, none of this would mean anything," he told Faris. "It would just mean something to the guy who polishes them still."
"To the chasers, to the dreamers, to all the kids out there, I give you my deepest thanks and my most sincere gratitude," the actor said before giving his wife another kiss. "Thank you very much."
(Originally published on Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, at 11:10 a.m. PDT.)