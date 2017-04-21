Prince William Makes Fun of His Controversial Clubbing in Switzerland: "I've Gotten Into Enough Trouble With My Dancing"

Courtesy Sarah Jeynes/BBC
Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton are telling all.
Well, not exactly all, but they did just divulge a handful of personal details about their private life together, thanks to a rare candid chat on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 1 show. After surprising DJ Adele Roberts by unexpectedly stepping into the studio for a visit, the royal pair took questions and it seemed nothing was off limits, even the father of two's controversial clubbing during a boys' trip in Switzerland last month. In fact, the 34-year-old broached the topic himself, albeit jokingly while the group was discussing the couple's love for concerts.
"I've gotten into enough trouble with my dancing recently, so it's kind of best to keep away from that," he said when asked if he ever wants to bust a move while watching a show.
In addition to catching Coldplayin concert, the couple also admitted to cozying up at home with a box set and some takeout curry. As they told the hosts, they often order meals—Chinese food is also a favorite—and watch full shows "once kiddies are in bed," Middleton said. Among their favorites are Homeland and Game of Thrones, but having two young children, they are also experts in kids' programming. Prince George, 3, ensures they're paying attention.
"George gets very upset if you're not showing due diligence to the characters," Prince William quipped.
Their children also play an integral role in coming up with presents for Queen Elizabeth II, who is celebrating her 91st birthday today. While William admits it's becoming more and more difficult to figure out what to give the matriarch, she is always pleased with something made by her great-grandchildren.
"It doesn't matter what it looks like. It just goes down really well," their dad pointed out.
Meanwhile, when it comes to gifts the couple has received from other countries, he offered a diplomatic response.
"Obviously all the presents we get given from around the world are fantastic and we're really grateful," he said.