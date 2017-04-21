Celebrity Gallery

Araya Diaz\/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
The Black-ish nominee swapped out her all-white Emmy look for this animal-inspired flowing frock.
Araya Diaz\/Getty Images
The Black-ish nominee swapped out her all-white Emmy look for this animal-inspired flowing frock.
Frederick M. Brown\/Getty ImagesJesse Grant\/Getty Images for AMC
The UnREAL actress stunned in a chic and intricate patterned jumpsuit at HBO's Emmy after-party.
Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for AMC
The actress opted for a ruffled gown with a lace overlay and statement chandelier earrings.
Frederick M. Brown\/Getty Images
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed up to HBO's Emyy after-party in a slinky white gown with cut-outs down the entire seam.
Photo by Kevin Winter\/Getty Images
The iconic star donned a bedazzled blue halter mini with an attached train.
Michael Tran\/FilmMagic
The Game of Thrones actress picked out this glittery frock and metallic heels to make a fashion splash at HBO's Emmy after-party.
Amanda Edwards\/WireImage
The actress and model opted for a patterned black, silver and red long-sleeved mini with cutout heels.
Michael Tran\/FilmMagic
The Shameless star switched out of her curve-hugging white gown and into this metallic off-the-shoulder number.
Emma McIntyre\/Getty Images
The Modern Family actress swapped out of her strapless embroidered Monique Lhuillier gown and black trousers and into this black v-neck mini and black strappy heels.
Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic
The former Hart of Dixie actress stole hearts in a black striped sequin gown paired with a sleek topknot.
Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic
The musician and actor opted for laid-back cool in graphic t-shirts and denim at HBO's after-party at the Plaza.
Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic
The Dancing With the Stars judge stayed in her crimson Armani column gown, but pulled her hair all the way back for some no-fuss dancing at HBO's after-party.
Todd Williamson\/Getty Images for Amazon Studios
The This Is Us star stayed in her canary Prabal Gurung gown for Fox's Emmy after-party, but kept warm underneath someone's tuxedo jacket.