Celebrity Gallery

Araya Diaz\/Getty Images



Tracee Ellis Ross The Black-ish nominee swapped out her all-white Emmy look for this animal-inspired flowing frock.

Frederick M. Brown\/Getty ImagesJesse Grant\/Getty Images for AMC



Arielle Kebbel The UnREAL actress stunned in a chic and intricate patterned jumpsuit at HBO's Emmy after-party.

Frederick M. Brown\/Getty ImagesJesse Grant\/Getty Images for AMC



Michelle Ang The actress opted for a ruffled gown with a lace overlay and statement chandelier earrings.

Frederick M. Brown\/Getty Images



Lisa Rinna The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed up to HBO's Emyy after-party in a slinky white gown with cut-outs down the entire seam.

Photo by Kevin Winter\/Getty Images



Charo The iconic star donned a bedazzled blue halter mini with an attached train.

Michael Tran\/FilmMagic



Maisie WIlliams The Game of Thrones actress picked out this glittery frock and metallic heels to make a fashion splash at HBO's Emmy after-party.

Amanda Edwards\/WireImage



Lydia Hearst The actress and model opted for a patterned black, silver and red long-sleeved mini with cutout heels.

Michael Tran\/FilmMagic



Emmy Rossum The Shameless star switched out of her curve-hugging white gown and into this metallic off-the-shoulder number.

Emma McIntyre\/Getty Images



Sarah Hyland The Modern Family actress swapped out of her strapless embroidered Monique Lhuillier gown and black trousers and into this black v-neck mini and black strappy heels.

Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic



Jaime King The former Hart of Dixie actress stole hearts in a black striped sequin gown paired with a sleek topknot.

Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic



Harry Hudson & Jaden Smith The musician and actor opted for laid-back cool in graphic t-shirts and denim at HBO's after-party at the Plaza.

Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic



Julianne Hough The Dancing With the Stars judge stayed in her crimson Armani column gown, but pulled her hair all the way back for some no-fuss dancing at HBO's after-party.

