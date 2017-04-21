Celebrity Gallery

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Araya Diaz\/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish nominee swapped out her all-white Emmy look for this animal-inspired flowing frock. 

Arielle Kebbel, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Frederick M. Brown\/Getty ImagesJesse Grant\/Getty Images for AMC

Arielle Kebbel

The UnREAL actress stunned in a chic and intricate patterned jumpsuit at HBO's Emmy after-party. 

Michelle Ang, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Frederick M. Brown\/Getty ImagesJesse Grant\/Getty Images for AMC

Michelle Ang

The actress opted for a ruffled gown with a lace overlay and statement chandelier earrings. 

Lisa Rinna, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Frederick M. Brown\/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed up to HBO's Emyy after-party in a slinky white gown with cut-outs down the entire seam. 

Charo, 2016 Emmy After Party, Governors Ball, Candids

Photo by Kevin Winter\/Getty Images

Charo

The iconic star donned a bedazzled blue halter mini with an attached train.  

Maisie Williams, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Michael Tran\/FilmMagic

Maisie WIlliams

The Game of Thrones actress picked out this glittery frock and metallic heels to make a fashion splash at HBO's Emmy after-party. 

Lydia Hearst, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Amanda Edwards\/WireImage

Lydia Hearst

The actress and model opted for a patterned black, silver and red long-sleeved mini with cutout heels. 

Emmy Rossum, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Michael Tran\/FilmMagic

Emmy Rossum

The Shameless star switched out of her curve-hugging white gown and into this metallic off-the-shoulder number. 

Sarah Hyland, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Emma McIntyre\/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actress swapped out of her strapless embroidered Monique Lhuillier gown and black trousers and into this black v-neck mini and black strappy heels. 

Jaime King, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic

Jaime King

The former Hart of Dixie actress stole hearts in a black striped sequin gown paired with a sleek topknot. 

Harry Hudson, Jaden Smith, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic

Harry Hudson & Jaden Smith

The musician and actor opted for laid-back cool in graphic t-shirts and denim at HBO's after-party at the Plaza. 

Julianne Hough, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic

Julianne Hough

The Dancing With the Stars judge stayed in her crimson Armani column gown, but pulled her hair all the way back for some no-fuss dancing at HBO's after-party. 

Mandy Moore, 2016 Emmy After Party Pics

Todd Williamson\/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star stayed in her canary Prabal Gurung gown for Fox's Emmy after-party, but kept warm underneath someone's tuxedo jacket. 

