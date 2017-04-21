Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Starbucks' "Latest Abomination," the Unicorn Frappuccino, and Introduces the "F--k-It-Ccino"

"It's only available until Apr. 23—or until someone dies from drinking it, whichever comes first," Kimmel joked. "And if the Unicorn Frappuccino doesn't strike your fancy—and you would think it would—Starbucks has another new item designed specifically to suit our troubled times."

Kimmel then showed a parody commercial for Starbucks' next big trend. "Here at Starbucks, your enjoyment is our goal. The world is complicated, and we know that now, more than ever, it takes more to make you smile," a man said as footage of President Donald Trump and protests aired. "That's why Starbucks is proud to introduce our newest flavored coffee drink: The F--k-It-Ccino. Made with Starbucks premium coffee and cake batter, chocolate frosting, French fries, vodka and Lexapro—everything you need to forget about life...for six minutes."