Scandal's War for the White House Just Claimed [Spoiler]'s Life and It Wasn't Pretty

Warning: The following contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Scandal. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.
Have you caught your breath yet, Scandal fans? Because we're not sure we have.
The wheels have really come off in Shonda Rhimes' horrifying alt-D.C. now that Cyrus (Jeff Perry) was released from prison and poised to take the presidency. However those shady Peus folks proved yet again that they'll stop at nothing to plant Mellie (Bellamy Young), their Trojan horse, in the White House. Of course, that meant bludgeoning Lizzie North (Portia De Rossi) in a most gruesome way in front of Mellie to prove she really didn't say in the matter.
That's right—Elizabeth North is dead and Mellie Grant is now, officially, Madame President. Hooray?
Following the shocking episode, de Rossi issued the following statement: "I am incredibly grateful for my time here at Scandal! I will miss playing Elizabeth North but I've made the decision to focus on a business opportunity. Shonda, Betsy and the cast have been incredibly supportive of my decision. I will always love my Scandal family. I'll be watching!"
Rhimes also released a statement regarding her decision to have Lizzie whacked. "I have been a fan of Portia's for years and it was an honor to have her join our Scandal family," she said. " Portia infused Liz North with a smart powerful vulnerable soul while also making the humor sing -- and that brought all of us in the writers room a lot of joy. If I could keep her forever, I would -- but kidnapping is illegal. Besides, I am incredibly impressed with the vision she has for her creative future. I wish her all the best."
Are you sad to see de Rossi go? And do you have any hope for Liv (Kerry Washington) and the gang to stop the seemingly unstoppable Peus? Sound off in the comments below!
Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.