Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com
Pregnant and Powerful: A Look Back Serena Williams, Beyoncé and More Stars Who Put on Stellar Performances While Expecting
A Look Back at Richard Simmons' Final Year in the Public Eye: Should His Disappearance Really Come as a Big Surprise?
Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com
Congratulations are in order!
Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are engaged! According to TMZ, the UFC fighters got engaged last week while on vacation in New Zealand. Browne reportedly proposed with a large diamond ring underneath a waterfall because "it felt like the right place to do it." Rousey and Browne have been together since 2015. Rousey confirmed their relationship in a statement to ESPN after rumors swirled.
"I don't talk about my personal life much. That's why it's called 'personal life.' It's true that Travis and I are in a relationship," she said at the time. "I've really enjoyed the time we have spent together and getting to know one another. And that's all I'm going to say about it."
Premiere/Rocstar/FAMEFLYNET
While Rousey called it a "relationship," Browne decided to describe their romance differently. "Dating is for children; dating is for kids," Browne told The MMA Hour. "Ronda and I started talking throughout the summer, and I'll say now that we are together."
He continued, "She's my woman, and I'm her man. There's no boyfriend-girlfriend stuff. There's no dating. We're together."
Browne has been a major support system for Rousey, especially after she experienced her heartbreaking loss against Holly Holm. "I looked up and I saw my man Travis [Browne] was standing up there, and I looked up at him and I was like, I need to have his babies I need to stay alive," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Really, that was it."
Rousey's raw emotional confession came after she admitted to having suicidal thoughts following the upset against Holm. "I haven't told anybody that. I think I only told him that, but that was like what I was thinking," she confessed. "I was meant to have him when I was at my lowest for sure. I don't know if I would have made it without him."
Rousey and Browne have been by each other's sides through thick and thin, and now it will only become more meaningful.
Congratulations to the happy couple!